Adnan Syed, of 'Serial' podcast, asks Maryland high court to reconsider decision refusing him a new trial

The defense attorney for Adnan Syed has asked Maryland’s highest court to reconsider its decision to reject a new trial for the prisoner featured in the “Serial” podcast.

The Maryland Court of Appeals decided last month that Syed should not receive a new trial for the 1999 murder of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee. His attorney, C. Justin Brown, asked the court Monday to reconsider, arguing the judges’ decision puts them at odds with courts around the country.

“The court now stands alone,” Brown wrote.

At issue is whether Syed had a sufficient defense at trial nearly two decades ago. Syed was convicted of killing his former girlfriend and Woodlawn High School classmate. He has been serving a life sentence.

Many questions have been raised about Lee’s murder. The case attracted the attention of millions of people with the hit podcast “Serial.” It was revisited last month in the HBO documentary “The Case Against Adnan Syed.”

Syed had appealed his conviction on grounds that his previous attorney failed to call a key alibi witness. He also questioned the reliability of cellphone evidence used to place him at the spot where Lee's body was found.

The Maryland Court of Special Appeals accepted only the argument that Syed’s attorney erred in not calling the witness. Last year the judges ordered his conviction be thrown out.

After 'Serial' podcast, prosecutors tested DNA evidence in Adnan Syed case. Here's what they found »

But prosecutors appealed to Maryland’s highest court and last month the court reinstated his conviction. In the latest maneuver, Brown has asked the highest court to reconsider.

He filed a motion for reconsideration Monday, arguing that judges in other states have found defendants to be unfairly prejudiced when their attorneys neglect to call an alibi witness.

“Every other court in the country to have considered the impact of trial counsel’s failure to contact this type of alibi witness has concluded that it was prejudicial,” he wrote.

He also argued that the Court of Appeals made a mistaken by not following the trial facts. In an interview with The Baltimore Sun, Brown said he wants a chance to to further argue the matters.

HBO's airing of courtroom footage in Adnan Syed case draws rebuke from Baltimore judge »

“The prejudice issue was something that sort of fell under the radar,” he said. “One of the things we are asking the court to do is to allow the parties to brief this issue more thoroughly.”

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office has defended Syed’s conviction during the appeals. A spokeswoman declined to comment.

The Court of Appeals is scheduled to meet next April 18. The seven-judge panel rarely grants reconsideration.

tprudente@baltsun.com

twitter.com/tim_prudente