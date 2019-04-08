Two 15-year-olds charged as adults in triple stabbing in Windsor Mill in Baltimore County

Baltimore County police said Monday that two 15-year-old males were arrested and will be charged as adults after being identified as suspects responsible for a triple stabbing in Windsor Mill on Sunday.

Police wrote in a news release that the two teenagers — who were not identified — were arrested shortly after midnight after they fought with three neighbors in the area of the 2500 block of Elesmere Drive.

The department wrote that at least one of the two suspects “pulled out (a) knife and stabbed” three men, including an 18-year-old who suffered life-threatening injuries.

Two other men — a 40-year-old and a 14-year-old — also suffered injuries to their upper bodies, police said, but are expected to survive.

Police wrote that the 14-year-old had gotten into an argument with the two suspects at a nearby playground and sought the help of the 18-year-old and the 40-year-old before the fight began.

The two injured adults were taken to a hospital while the 14-year-old — who police said was injured trying to break up the fight — was treated for cuts at the scene.

The department wrote that the two fled before the officers’ arrival, but were identified and arrested a few hours later.

Police said assault charges against the two are pending.

