Maryland man found guilty of attacking federally protected pelican in Florida Keys

A Maryland man was found guilty this week by a Florida judge of attacking a federally protected pelican last month in the Florida Keys.

Anne Arundel County resident William Hunter Hardesty, 31, was found guilty on two counts of violating the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and two counts of cruelty to animals, according to court records for Monroe County, Fla.

Hardesty and his attorney Jonathan S. Schwartz could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.

Hardesty posted a video of the incident with the pelican to his Facebook profile. In the footage, Hardesty appears to lean over a harbor’s edge holding out something in his hand. The pelican floats closer, and Hardesty appears to jump into the water on top of the pelican, causing both to dunk beneath the water’s surface.

When the two re-emerge, Hardesty appears to grasp the bird with two hands while others not pictured on camera can be heard laughing. The pelican snaps its beak across the man’s face, causing him to release the bird.

The bird in the video is a brown pelican, a species protected under the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act and Florida law. People are prohibited from feeding or molesting the bird, Florida Wildlife Commission spokesman Officer Bobby Dube said previously.

A message left with Dube was not immediately returned Friday.

