Police investigating shooting of woman in West Baltimore

A woman was shot Monday afternoon in West Baltimore, and homicide detectives were called to the scene because of the severity of her injuries, police said.

At 5:24 p.m., officers were on patrol when they were notified about a shooting in the 1900 block of W. Lanvale Street in the city’s Midtown-Edmondson neighborhood. They found a woman with a gunshot wound to her body.

The woman was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. Tips can also be sent via text to 443-902-4824.

