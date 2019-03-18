17-year-old dies after being shot in head in Franklin Square in West Baltimore

A 17-year-old male died Sunday night of a gunshot wound to the head, Baltimore police said shortly after midnight Monday.

At approximately 8:56 p.m., Western District patrol officers responded to the 1500 block of W. Fayette St. in Franklin Square for a report of a shooting.

Officers located the victim, who was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At approximately 9:10 p.m., officers were notified of a walk-in shooting victim at an area hospital. The 32 year-old male victim suffered from a gunshot wound to the thigh. The victim said he was shot while walking in the nearby area of North Gilmor and West Fayette streets. Detectives said they believe the incidents are related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.