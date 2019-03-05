Stepdaughter accused in Baltimore killing blamed on panhandler boasted, lied on social media

The barrage of beaming selfies of Valeria Smith on Instagram portray a go-getting entrepreneur ready to make it big with various ventures in music and publishing.

The 28-year-old East Baltimore woman expresses love for her children, admiration for her father, Keith Smith, and a desire to please her elders. In a post featuring a photo of a “new improved business plan” for her company, Purple Press, Smith writes: “I’m gonna make you so proud grandma.”

The tagline for her business: “Doubt what we say, believe what we do.”

Today the stream of ever-smiling poses has given way to two somber mug shots of Keith and Valeria Smith taken after they were arrested Sunday in Texas near the Mexican border. They were charged with first-degree murder in the Dec. 1 fatal stabbing of Jacquelyn Smith, a 54-year-old electrical engineer from Aberdeen.

Baltimore police say they doubted what Valeria and her father said about how his wife — Valeria’s stepmother — was stabbed through a car window after giving money to a panhandler in East Baltimore while the two watched in horror from their seats.

Although an official statement of facts has not been released, police now believe the father and daughter committed the brutal slaying and that the panhandler story they tearfully told the public was a ruse.

Judging by Valeria Smith’s Instagram account, she is no stranger to lying.

One Aug. 31 post features a photo of Smith posing with former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon and text that reads: “As thanks to the former mayor Ms. Sheila Dickson for hosting my companies first event.”

Dixon said in an interview that she never hosted any event for Smith’s company because she knows neither her nor her company. The first Dixon heard of the photo was when The Sun notified her.

“She did not even spell my name right,” said Dixon, who works for the Maryland Minority Contractors Association.

She said that neither she nor the association hosted any events in August and that she often gets asked to take selfies with people.

“I don’t know her at all,” Dixon said. “I guess now I can’t take any more pictures with people because I take a lot when folks ask me.”

Valeria Smith also posted a photo featuring her, a man with one leg on crutches and investor Kahan S. Dhillon Jr., a businessman from Northern Virginia who caused a stir in Baltimore political circles two years ago.

In 2017, Dhillon was able to get an audience with a City Council committee to pitch a $10 billion development concept dubbed The Baltimore Renaissance even though he had no obvious ties to Baltimore and no track record for such an unlikely endeavor. The plan did not require him to put up any money but suggested the city pay him for planning the strategy. The concept was greeted with widespread skepticism and went nowhere, but Dhillon has remained involved in community events around the city.

In her photo with Dhillon, Smith calls him her new business partner. And she features the same photo on a Spotify post claiming that she is set to release a song or album called “Shalavou — Eygptian [sic] Goddess Blood.”

Dhillon said he had never invested any money with Valeria Smith, but that he had two meetings with her after she persistently emailed him. The two first exchanged emails in August after Dhillon gave a speech at a community event at the Johnston Square Apartments, where her business is registered.

Johnston Square is the neighborhood where Keith and Valeria Smith said the panhandler attacked Jacquelyn, a claim that residents there doubted from the beginning because there was so little car traffic to attract beggars — especially near midnight in the rain.

Dhillon said Valeria wanted to discuss financing the publication of a book by the other man in the photo, Troy Jones. His book is called “A Watched Pot Never Boils.”

“I really don’t know what happened to her,” Jones said. “I find it hard to believe because that doesn’t speak to her character.”

Smith, Jones and Dhillon met at R House in Remington in November, where the photo is clearly taken. Dhillon said he chose a public venue because “something wasn’t adding up with her.”

“I wasn’t feeling comfortable,” he said.

Smith also mentioned her own book, “Coming to Baltimore,” and her music but said she would discuss it with him at a future meeting. He agreed.

The next meeting came in January, Dhillon said, a full month after Jacquelyn Smith’s killing. Again, he chose R House for the hour-long meeting.

“She never mentioned that her stepmother had died,” he said. “She was just cool, calm and collected. She was as gregarious in that second meeting as she was at the first one.”

He did not figure out her connection to the killing until this week when news broke about the arrests.

“I looked at the television and said, ‘Oh my god. That is Valeria,’” Dhillon said. “It was like the Twilight Zone. I was absolutely beyond shock.”

Dhillon said that at their meetings, Valeria had made it clear she needed money to finance her music and her book.

“She was telling me she was having financial problems,” he said.

He said she was an excellent saleswoman, “very personable and down to earth.”

“It would not be difficult for her to retain funds from people,” he said.

But he refused to invest.

“My better sense didn’t allow me to help her,” Dhillon said.

Dhillon said he got chills when he thought about how cool she was at their January meeting.

Again, Valeria’s Instagram account — @shalavou — provides a look into her social media habits even after the Dec. 1 murder. In addition to music and publishing, she posted about her interest in painting and hair styling. Several photos feature Smith with her father, who goes by @godsman44. Other posts feature her singing, which can also be seen on her YouTube channel.