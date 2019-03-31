Police identify man killed in Towson, still searching for suspects

Police identified the man who died after being found seriously wounded at a Towson apartment complex Friday as a 47-year-old resident.

Baltimore County police announced Sunday that Dennis Joseph Buckley died Friday after officers found him unconscious and bleeding on the sidewalk.

Police said they were investigating a homicide after Buckley was found with severe injuries on the 6900 block of Lachlan Circle at 9:47 a.m..

He was taken to MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital with “some kind of upper body trauma, police spokeswoman Jennifer Peach said, but was declared dead about an hour later.

Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.