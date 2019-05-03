1- and 2-year-olds, three adults injured in shooting in Carrollton Ridge, Baltimore police say

A 1 year-old was shot in the leg and a 2-year-old in the torso in a quintuple shooting in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood in South Baltimore on Friday night, Baltimore Police said.

All of the shooting victims are in stable condition at area hospitals, police said.

Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young, in Detroit at a conference, said by phone that he’s been in touch with Police Commissioner Michael Harrison.

“It’s upsetting to me, and I’m sure it’s upsetting to the law-abiding citizens of Baltimore, this level of violence,” the mayor said.

Young said the commissioner told him two women, two children and one man were shot.

The second mother and child are in stable condition, he said. An adult male walked into a hospital for treatment, Young said.

City Councilman Brandon Scott wrote on Twitter: “All shootings are tragic but the shooting of our babies are the most heinous. We must track down the individuals responsible now. Police, Elected Officials, Community all working together. We can't accept or become comfortable with this type of cowardice.”

Police were dispatched at approximately 8:21 p.m. to the 1900 block of Ramsay Street to investigate a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they observed three victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics were summoned and transported an adult female shot in the neck and the 1- and 2-year-olds to area hospitals.

Word quickly spread and horrified nearby residents who gathered on rowhouse steps and corners, watching police scour the area for evidence.

Rhonda Orndoff, 38, said a crowd gathered around the woman who’d been shot as another woman held one of the injured children and crowd urged the mom to stay alive for her baby.

“It’s devastating,” said Chad Turner, 30, who lives nearby. “I have children myself.”

Citywide Shooting detectives responded to the scene and assumed control of the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Citywide Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2221.

