Baltimore County police make an arrest in the stabbing death of a man in Towson

Baltimore County police have made an arrest in the stabbing death of a man at a Towson apartment complex last week, officials said Friday.

Khalil Zakee Yeldell, 21, was charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Dennis Buckley. The U.S. Federal Marshals Sevice Fugitive Task Force took Yeldell, of the 400 block of Oneida Place Northwest in Washington, into custody on Thursday after Baltimore County homicide detectives obtained an arrest warrant, police said. Police believe Yeldell was staying in an apartment near where the homicide occurred but fled prior to police arriving on the scene.

Police also said that a call earlier in the day to 911 identified another victim being threatened by a man with a knife who fit Yeldell’s description.

Buckley was found unconscious and bleeding on the sidewalk in the 6900 block of Lachland Circle just before 10 a.m. March 29. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy found the cause of death was “sharp force trauma.”

Detectives continue to investigate and there may be additional charges, police said.

