Baltimore man pleads guilty to calling in bomb threats at White House, Pentagon, TV stations in 2016

A Baltimore man has pleaded guilty to making a series of bomb threats in 2016 against the White House, the Pentagon, other government buildings and several television stations, prosecutors announced Thursday.

George Tomasack, 47, faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 after pleading guilty to making threatening calls, claiming he was with the terrorist group ISIS and threatening to blow up buildings, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland.

A public defender who is representing Tomasack did not immediately respond to a request for comment on his guilty plea.

In a call to the Pentagon Tours office on Oct. 25, 2016, he said it was an “ISIS threat” and “there will be a (unintelligible) at your building in five hours,” according to Tomasack’s plea agreement.

“On that same day, Tomasack called a CNN news affiliate in Atlanta and stated that ‘he was associated with ISIS and they were going to blow up a government building,’” prosecutors said.

In addition to the White House, the Pentagon and CNN, Tomasack made threatening phone calls to the Department of Justice, the Baltimore City Circuit Court, the FBI’s Baltimore Field Office and television news stations in Baltimore; Fort Worth, Texas; and Sacramento, Calif., prosecutors said, although they did not specify which stations.

U.S. District Judge George L. Russell III has scheduled his sentencing for May 3.

