14-year-old shot overnight, Baltimore police say

A 14-year-old was shot overnight in the Oliver neighborhood, Baltimore police said Friday.

Officers responded around 11:35 p.m. to the 1600 block of East Lanvale St. and found the teen with a gunshot wound to his arm. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The 14-year-old is the latest youth injured this month in a shooting. Baltimore Councilman Brandon Scott, who chairs the council’s public safety committee, said there have been more than 30 nonfatal shootings involving young people this year.

Police on Friday also identified two men killed last week.

William Barnes, 53, was killed Dec. 21 in the 800 block of East 35th St. Marquis Richarson, 30, was killed on Christmas while at a gas station in the 5500 block of Reisterstown Road.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2221 or contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

