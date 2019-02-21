Case against teens charged with killing Baltimore County officer includes hundreds of body camera videos

Almost nine months after Baltimore County Police officer Amy Caprio was struck and killed by a fleeing vehicle, attorneys continue to comb through a mountain of evidence collected in the case of four young men charged in her death.

Included in the evidence are more than 50 CDs containing videos. more than 5,000 pages of discovery and four flash drives that include 248 police body worn camera videos, with some videos as long as two hours.

The vast amount of evidence has caused delays in trying the four teens.

“Defendant’s counsel is requesting the motions date be moved to a new date to allow for more time to review discovery and determine which if any motions are needed,” read a November request for a hearing postponement from attorney Derrick G. Hamlin who is representing Eugene Genius, IV, now 18. The motion was granted.

Genius, Darrell Ward, 17, and Derrick E. Matthews, 17, were burglarizing a home on a Perry Hall cul-de-sac on May 21 while Dawnta Harris, 17, was sitting in a black Jeep that the teens took to the neighborhood, according to police. Caprio responded to the neighborhood and confronted Harris, who police said then struck her with a Jeep, which the teens had stolen earlier in the day. Caprio died at a hospital a short time later.

All four teenagers were charged as adults with first-degree murder and other counts, and all are being held until trial. State law allows authorities to file murder charges against co-defendants in a crime in which someone is killed.

Both Genius and Darrell Ward were scheduled to go to trial this month. A motions hearing is now scheduled for June 3, and trials are scheduled for Sept. 16.

Baltimore County Circuit Judge Jan Marshall Alexander in November denied a request by the public defender’s office to transfer Ward’s case to juvenile court.

Matthews has a motions hearing scheduled on Feb. 27, and is scheduled to go to trail on March 11. Harris is scheduled for court on April 22.

