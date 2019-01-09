1 man killed, 2 injured in overnight shootings, Baltimore police say

One man was fatally shot Wednesday morning in Northwest Baltimore, and two others were injured in shootings late Tuesday and early Wednesday, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Police responded to a shooting reported at about 4:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 3600 block of Marmon Ave. in Howard Park. They found a 20-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his chest and neck, and medics pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting, and police are asking anyone with information is asked to call them at 410-396-2100.

His killing followed at least two other shootings late Tuesday and early Wednesday, police said. At about 10:46 p.m., officers responded to a shooting reported in the 800 block of McAleer Court in Oldtown, where they found a 35-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital and is in serious condition, according to police.

Citywide shooting and homicide detectives are investigating the incident because of the seriousness of his injuries, and anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2221.

Several hours later, at about 12:38 a.m., police responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of W. Lexington St. in Poppleton, where they found a 27-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his back and graze wounds on his arm and hip. He was also transported to a hospital and is listed in stable condition, police said.

Citywide shooting detectives are investigating the case.

Anyone with information about the shootings can also contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan