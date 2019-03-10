One dead in two shootings Sunday morning in Baltimore

A man was shot and killed Sunday morning in East Baltimore and a man in Northwest Baltimore was sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower back.

The fatality occurred at approximately 7:33 a.m., when Eastern District Patrol Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of E. Hoffman St. Officers located an adult male who suffered from multiple gunshot wounds to the back. He was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

The man was sitting in a vehicle when suspects began shooting at him, according to investigators. The victim was able to drive to the corner of Hoffman and Montford Avenue, where his vehicle stopped.

Officers responded to the other shooting, in the 5300 block of Norwood Ave., at 3:02 a.m. Northwest District officers located a 30-year-old male who was shot in the lower back. The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he remains in unknown condition.

The male was approached by two unidentified suspects, according to a preliminary investigation. The male suspects shot the victim, then removed his cellphone. Both suspects fled in an unknown direction.

