Baltimore County Police: Man shot during attempted robbery in Lochearn

A man was shot during an attempted robbery in Baltimore County early Sunday morning in Lochearn, police said.

Police responded to the unit-block of Malus Court just after midnight, according to a news release. A 31-year-old man told officers an unknown person tried to steal his car, and during the attempt, shot him.

The man suffered a non-life-threatening injury, police said. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment but has since been released.

Police ask anyone with information to call, 410-307-2020.

