'How much are our lives worth?': Four people injured in shootings Monday night in West Baltimore

Four people were injured in two separate shootings Monday night in West Baltimore.

Three people were shot at 9:18 p.m., police said. The triple shooting took place in the 800 block of Appleton St. in Midtown Edmondson.

The victims were one woman, 18, and two men, ages 20 and 25. All were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Neighbors, who declined to give their names, watched police place evidence markers as the wind blew by.

With tears in his eyes, one man said he was related to one of the victims.

Another man said he was eating dinner in his bedroom when he heard the gunshots. “Bbbbdeeerrp, pop, pop, pop.” His daughter and granddaughter had just walked to the store; he put on his coat and ran after them to make sure they were OK.

People in the area live in constant fear, said another neighbor, sitting on a stoop. On the topic of incoming police commissioner Michael Harrison, confirmed by Baltimore’s City Council on Monday night, he was cynical. “He guaranteed a contract. We not guaranteed our lives,” he said. “How much are our lives worth?”

Just after 6 p.m., a 26-year-old man was shot in the back in the 500 block of N. Decker St. in Elwood Park. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik