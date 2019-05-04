Man fatally stabbed, another shot in Baltimore on Saturday morning, police say, after a violent Friday

One man was fatally stabbed and another was shot in separate incidents early Saturday morning, according to Baltimore police.

The stabbing and shooting followed an especially violent Friday, when 12 people were shot, including two young children in a mass shooting.

Officers responded to a reported stabbing at 1:27 a.m. on Saturday at the 5600 block of Pennington Ave., in the Curtis Bay neighborhood of South Baltimore, to find an unidentified man suffering from stab wounds. The man was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said they had identified the 28-year-old stabbing victim but would not announce a name until next of kin is notified.

The stabbing happened a few blocks south of where a 55-year-old man was fatally shot the prior evening, police said.

Also on Saturday, police responded to the 5100 block of Reisterstown Road in Northwest Baltimore at 7:50 a.m., when they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital.

On Friday, three men were fatally shot and nine others were injured in shootings. The injured at one mass shooting in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood in South Baltimore included two children, 1 and 2 years old, a woman and two men, Baltimore police said.

Four people were injured in a separate shooting in East Baltimore early Friday morning, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to contact detectives at 410-396-2221. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Sources can also submit a tip by texting 443-902-4824.

