Bomb threats reported in Salisbury, Frederick amid nationwide hoax, police say

Bomb threats reported Thursday in Salisbury and Frederick are believed to be part of a nationwide hoax in which similar threats were emailed to dozens of schools, universities and other locations around the country.

Salisbury police are investigating the threats, one of which was aimed at Avery Hall Insurance on East Main Street and another at local television station WBOC, police said in a social media post.

WBOC staffers evacuated the building after the threat was received around 2:30 p.m., according to WBOC’s coverage of the incident.

In Frederick, several reports of bomb threats at different locations were sent by email, police said. Frederick police have cleared the locations and determined them to be safe, according to a social media post.

The New York City Police Department said the threats sent Thursday were meant to cause disruption and compel recipients into sending money. Some of the emails had the subject like “Think twice,” according to the Associated Press.

Threats have also been reported in Florida, Idaho, Georgia and Pennsylvania.

Frederick and Salisbury police are asking anyone who received similar threats to contact authorities immediately.

This article will be updated.