90-year-old Bowie man charged with raping two students while principal at Maryland private school in '60s

A 90-year-old Prince George’s County man is charged with allegedly raping two students in the 1960s, when he was a private school principal in Queen Anne’s County, according to Maryland State Police.

Russell Isaac of Bowie is charged with multiple counts of rape and associated sex offenses, according to a Maryland State Police news release.

Isaac was arrested Monday at his home and is being held at Prince George’s County Detention Center, the release states. He did not have an attorney listed in court records as of Thursday afternoon.

Police began investigating Isaac in May 2016, when a woman told police that she was assaulted by Isaac when she was a 14-year-old student at the W.C. Moffett School in Barclay, the release states. A second woman said Isaac allegedly assaulted her at the school when she was 15 years old, according to police.

The victims say the sexual assaults took place at the school between 1966 and 1968.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Centreville barrack at 410-758-1101.

