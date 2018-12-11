Former Baltimore County pharmacist sentenced to prison for exchanging opioid prescriptions for sexual favors

A former Owings Mills pharmacist was sentenced Monday to over three years in federal prison for filling fraudulent prescriptions for oxycodone for several women in exchange for sexual favors.

Richard Daniel Hiller, 64, filled the prescriptions on numerous occasions between January 2014 and February 2017 while he was a licensed pharmacist in Towson, according to a news release from the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office. In addition to 40 months in federal prison, Hiller was sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay a fine of $15,000, the release states.

He pleaded guilty in August.

Hiller distributed about 20,500 oxycodone pills to several women, who prosecutors say were addicted to the drug and would resell many of the pills to maintain their addiction. The former pharmacist occasionally listed fake names and names of family members on the prescriptions or permit the women to refill before the required 30-day window had expired, according to the release.

In exchange for the prescriptions, Hiller met two of the women at the pharmacy before it opened to have sex with them or perform other sexual acts, prosecutors say.

Hiller also gave oxycodone to a third woman beginning in 2014 in exchange for nude photos and sexual videos of herself, and also for allowing him to grope and kiss her, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. When the woman rejected Hiller’s advances, he called her two other doctors and informed them she was fraudulently obtaining prescriptions from them, the release states.

“Hiller abused his position of trust and exploited women who were addicted to oxycodone to obtain sexual favors,” said U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur. “Those who divert pharmaceutical drugs for illegal purposes further the tragic cycle of addiction and the epidemic of opioid overdose deaths.”

