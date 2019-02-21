Two women accuse R. Kelly of sexual misconduct in Baltimore in the 1990s

Two women say singer R. Kelly picked them out of a crowd at a Baltimore after-party in the mid-1990s when they were underage and had sex with one of the teens although she was under the influence of marijuana and alcohol and could not consent.

The women joined lawyer Gloria Allred in New York City on Thursday.

Their accusations come six weeks after a Lifetime documentary series, "Surviving R. Kelly," looked at old sexual misconduct allegations against Kelly.

Latresa Scaff says she was 16 when she and her 15-year-old friend Rochelle Washington attended an R. Kelly concert in Baltimore.

She says Kelly told them to come to his hotel room, where he had sex with her.

Kelly's lawyer, Steve Greenberg, has said his client never knowingly had sex with an underage woman.

