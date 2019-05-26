Four people injured in shooting in McElderry Park in Baltimore

Four people, including a teenager, were found shot in McElderry Park late Saturday night.

The victims — two men, a male teenager and a woman — were found about 11 p.m. by Southeast District police officers responding to reports of a shooting. When they arrived in the 500 block of N. Belnord Ave., officers found a 36-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his leg. While investigating, three more victims were discovered: a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his stomach, a 29-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her back and a 17-year-old boy with a graze wound to the side of his body.

Police believe all four victims were in the 500 block of N. Belford Ave. when they were shot. All were treated at area hospitals and are expected to survive.

Anyone with information on these shootings is asked to call police at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup (1-866-756-2587).

