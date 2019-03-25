Police: Glen Burnie man died in Western Maryland prison fight

Police say a Glen Burnie man died in a prison fight at the Western Correctional Institution on Sunday.

Maryland State Police identified the man who died at the Cumberland prison as Wilbur Moyer, 30, an inmate at the prison whose last known address was in Glen Burnie, court records show.

In a news release, police wrote that a corrections officers noticed Moyer and his cellmate involved in an altercation around 1:40 a.m. Sunday.

After officers called for medical assistance and detaining the unidentified inmate, police wrote, Moyer was taken to the Western Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Officials did not say how Moyer died. The results of an autopsy are pending.

Police have not announced charges in Moyer’s death and say investigators will continue to interview prison staff and inmates.