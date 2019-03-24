Inmate found dead at Western Maryland prison

An inmate was found dead at a Western Maryland prison early Sunday morning, state police reported.

The man was found in his cell at the Western Correctional Institute in Cumberland by a correctional officer about 1:40 a.m. He was unresponsive, and the officer sought immediate medical assistance, state police said.

The man was taken to the Western Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His body was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Baltimore for an autopsy.

The inmate’s name is being withheld until his next of kin can be notified, police said.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit are investigating the man’s death, with assistance from the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.

