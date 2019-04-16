Federal crackdown of another Maryland prison yields 20 charges against inmates, officers and contractors

Federal authorities have uncovered yet another crime ring operating inside a Maryland prison and announced Tuesday charges against 20 people in the medium-security prison at the Jessup Correctional Institution.

The 20 people have been indicted on federal racketeering charges, United State Attorney for Maryland Robert Hur said.

The 20 defendants, include correctional officers, facility contractors and inmates. The inmates allegedly paid bribes to the correctional officers to smuggle inside drugs, flash drives, tobacco and cellphones.

Inmates and their families and friends paid the guards through PayPal.

Some of the prison guards are also accused of smuggling in contraband in exchange for sex with inmates.

The Jessup prison employs about 400 officers and holds 1,800 inmates serving sentences for some of the most serious crimes. Authorities, however, have grappled in recent years with corruption and smuggling inside the Jessup facility.

Last year 18 people including two prison guards were charged with smuggling heroin, cocaine and cellphones into the Jessup prison. A year-long wiretap investigation led authorities to the smuggling ring.

And two months before that investigation, officials announced the arrest of a sergeant who worked at the prison and they say ran the Crips street gang inside the walls.

The Jessup prison, however, hasn’t been alone in such troubles. Authorities have charged dozens of people at prisons ranging from Baltimore to the Eastern Shore.

The Black Guerrilla Family street gang had seized control of the Baltimore City Detention Center by 2013. Investigators found the imprisoned gang members had all the pleasures of the freedom with the help of the guards — four of whom were believed impregnated by inmates. Gov. Larry Hogan later closed the prison because of decrepit conditions at the Civil War-era structure.

In October 2016, federal agents indicted 80 people in the largest prison corruption case in Maryland history. Corrections officers and inmates were charged with smuggling heroin, cocaine, cellphones and pornography into the Eastern Correctional Institution in Somerset County on the Eastern Shore. More than 60 people have pleaded guilty.

This story will be updated.

