Montgomery County police officer hospitalized after collapsing on duty

A Montgomery County police officer collapsed from an apparent medical event Tuesday afternoon while responding to a shoplifting call and was listed in critical condition at a nearby hospital, authorities said.

Police were called at 12:38 p.m. for possible shoplifting at Westfield Wheaton Mall in downtown Wheaton, officials said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if there was a foot chase and, if so, how many officers and suspects were involved. Police are trying to learn what may have precipitated the officer’s collapsing.

“It appears to have been a medical event,” said Capt. Tom Jordan, a police spokesman.

Jordan said the officer was listed in “critical but stable condition” as of 3:30 p.m.