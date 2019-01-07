Who else has been under consideration for Baltimore Police commissioner job?

Joel Fitzgerald, Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh’s pick to become the city’s next police commissioner, withdrew from consideration Monday, meaning more uncertainty for the police department.

Now, Pugh will have to nominate another candidate for the top cop spot. At least 51 people applied for the job last summer. Here are some who either applied or were considered during the first search, according to previous reporting from The Baltimore Sun:

» New Orleans Police Superintendent Michael Harrison: A panel of police executives who met with top possibilities recommended Harrison — even though he hadn’t applied for the job.

» Ed Jackson, inspector general for Baltimore Police Department: Jackson told the Sun he met with the panel set up to interview the key candidates.

» Kevin Ward, recently retired New York Police Department official: Ward was chief of staff to the NYPD’s then-commissioner, William Bratton. Ward told the Sun on Monday that he remains interested in the Baltimore job.

The Baltimore Police Department has had 10 police commissioners since 1989. With Joel Fitzgerald named Mayor Catherine Pugh's pick for the next Baltimore police commissioner, here's a look back at the top Baltimore cops through the years.

» Sabrina Tapp-Harper: A top commander and spokeswoman in the Baltimore sheriff’s office, Tapp-Harper publicly said she submitted her name for the job in June. Sources said she also met with the panel of police executives.

» Melvin Russell, deputy police commissioner: Sources said Russell, who is a deputy police commissioner in Baltimore, was interviewed by the panel.

» Interim police Commissioner Gary Tuggle: Tuggle, a former Drug Enforcement Administration official appointed by Pugh after Commissioner Darryl De Sousa resigned, had said he wanted the top job permanently, but then withdrew from consideration in October.

Baltimore Sun reporters Ian Duncan and Kevin Rector contributed to this article.