11 Prince George’s County police officers suspended after gun accidentally fired at holiday party

Eleven police officers in Prince George’s County have been suspended after a gun was accidentally fired at a holiday party over the weekend and two officers were injured.

Several off-duty officers were at a private home in Brandywine on Saturday evening when a privately owned handgun was discharged, according to Prince George’s County police.

The weapon fired once, injuring one officer in the hand and hitting a second by ricochet, police said Monday.

The officers were taken to hospitals, treated and released early Sunday, police said.

Police department investigators responded to the scene that night and are reviewing the circumstances behind the shooting.