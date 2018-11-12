News Maryland Crime

Maryland police officer suspended for allegedly asking for cash during traffic stop

The Washington Post

An officer has been suspended from the Prince George’s County Police Department after allegations that the officer demanded cash in exchange for leniency during a traffic stop.

Two separate incidents were reported Friday in which a uniformed on-duty officer asked for money and did not issue traffic citations after being given money, according to the police chief.

“I find this extraordinarily disturbing. … If proved true, this is quite simply a crime,” Chief Henry P. Stawinski III said in a news conference Saturday.

The case will be reviewed by the Office of the State’s Attorney of Prince George’s County.

Stawinski issued an appeal for people to call 301-772-4795 if they are aware of such behavior or have been subjected to similar treatment. He said he would release more details when the investigation is complete.

