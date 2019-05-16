Two teens injured, one killed in triple shooting overnight, Baltimore Police say

Three teenagers were shot, one fatally, in a single incident overnight, Baltimore Police said Thursday morning.

Police found the teens, a 17-year-old boy and two 18-year-old men with gunshot wounds just after 12:40 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of East Biddle St. in the Oliver neighborhood.

The teens were transported to an area hospital, where the 17-year-old died from the gunshot wound to his chest, police said. One 18-year-old was shot in the leg and the other was shot in the arm, police said. Police did not specify their condition.

Earlier Wednesday night, a man and a woman were injured in a shooting in the Penn North neighborhood.

Just after 10:20 p.m., police responded to the 1300 block of W. North Ave., where they found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the ankle and a 21-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her thigh.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital, where the woman has been upgraded from critical to stable condition. Police did not provide a condition for the man.

Anyone with information about the shootings can call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100, citywide shooting detectives at 410-396-2221, or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

