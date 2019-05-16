Secret Supper is June 17th. Get your tickets before they sell out!
Two teens injured, one killed in triple shooting overnight, Baltimore Police say

The Baltimore Sun

Three teenagers were shot, one fatally, in a single incident overnight, Baltimore Police said Thursday morning.

Police found the teens, a 17-year-old boy and two 18-year-old men with gunshot wounds just after 12:40 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of East Biddle St. in the Oliver neighborhood.

The teens were transported to an area hospital, where the 17-year-old died from the gunshot wound to his chest, police said. One 18-year-old was shot in the leg and the other was shot in the arm, police said. Police did not specify their condition.

Earlier Wednesday night, a man and a woman were injured in a shooting in the Penn North neighborhood.

Just after 10:20 p.m., police responded to the 1300 block of W. North Ave., where they found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the ankle and a 21-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her thigh.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital, where the woman has been upgraded from critical to stable condition. Police did not provide a condition for the man.

Anyone with information about the shootings can call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100, citywide shooting detectives at 410-396-2221, or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

