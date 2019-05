Four people were inured in a shooting in East Baltimore early Friday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of E. Biddle St. around 2:30 a.m. for a Shot Spotter gunfire alert. They found two men and two women suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene, police said. The victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Three suspects were taken into custody, police said. Citywide shooting detectives are investigating