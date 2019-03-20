Man drove to Baltimore hospital on golf cart after allegedly killing uncle in Prince George's, police say

A 20-year-old Potomac man who drove himself to a Baltimore hospital on a golf cart was arrested in Baltimore and charged with killing his uncle Sunday in Prince George’s County, according to police.

Osman Kalokoh was arrested at MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital in Northeast Baltimore after driving himself to the hospital on a golf cart early Tuesday, police said.

Hospital security guards called the Baltimore Police Department at about 2:46 a.m., and officers responded to the hospital, a Baltimore police spokeswoman said.

Initially Kalokoh refused to provide his identity, but he was arrested after police learned he was wanted in Prince George’s County.

Kalokoh’s arrest followed a shooting early Sunday at his uncle’s home, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department. At about 2:55 a.m., police were called to the 9000 block of Alcona St. in Lanham, where they found two victims with gunshot wounds. Kalokoh’s uncle, 69-year-old Alee Calokoh, was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. Another woman, whom police did not identify, had non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

A preliminary investigation found Kalokoh was arguing with his uncle before he shot both people, police said.

Kalokoh was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and firearm use in a violent crime, according to online court records.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 18 in District Court for Prince George’s County.

No attorney was listed for Kalokoh in online court records.

Prince George’s County Police are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 301-772-4925, contact the anonymous Crime Solvers tip line at 1-866-411-TIPS, submit tips through pgcrimesolvers.com or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan