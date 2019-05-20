Violent weekend in Baltimore ends with 10 people shot, three fatally

Four shootings left one dead and three others injured on Sunday, Baltimore Police said, ending a violent weekend in Baltimore.

Ten people were shot — three fatally — from Friday night to Monday morning in the city.

Just after 7 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of West Fayette St. in the Franklin Square neighborhood, where they found a 24-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his body, police said.

The man was transported to an area hospital where he later died, police said.

Earlier on Sunday, at 12:49 a.m. police in the Northern District responded to an area hospital where a 34-year-old man walked in with a gunshot wound to his foot. The man is in stable condition.

Later, at about 8:20 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 4900 block of Greencrest Road in the Frankfort neighborhood. Police found a 28-year-old man with three gunshot wounds to his leg and one to his foot.

The man was transported to an area hospital, where police said he is listed in stable condition.

And at 5 a.m. Monday morning, officers in the Southern District responded to another walk-in shooting victim.

Police found another 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg. The man told officers he was shot in the 3400 Block of Ridgely St. in the neighborhood of Carroll-Camden Industrial Area at 9 p.m. Sunday. When officers returned to the area, they found a crime scene.

There have been 33 homicides in Baltimore over the past 30 days. Twelve of those deaths occurred in the Western District.

Anyone with information in either of the fatal shootings is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those with information in the nonfatal shootings can call citywide shooting detectives at 410-396-2221.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7-LOCK-UP or submit an anonymous tip to 443-902-4824.

