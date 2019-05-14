Cecil County police fatally shoot man in confrontation over 'possible hostages,' authorities say

A 45-year-old man was shot and killed Monday by Rising Sun Police officers after he allegedly held people hostage at gunpoint in a Cecil County home, officials said.

Rising Sun police arrived around 6:54 p.m. to the 400 block of Little New York Road to assist Maryland State Police and the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office in responding to a report of an armed, suicidal man with possible hostages, according to Rising Sun police.

Officers were directed to the rear of the house where the man, James Douglas Meadows, of North East, was last seen. As the officers approached the side of the house, they saw Meadows armed with a handgun through a window, according to police.

Meadows and a second man inside the home then got into a “physical tussle,” according to a Facebook post from Rising Sun Police. When officers gave verbal commands to Meadows, who was standing next to an opened sliding glass door, he refused to comply. Meadows then turned toward the officers while raising the handgun, police said.

Three Rising Sun officers, perceiving a threat, fired multiple shots, authorities said. All three have been placed on administrative leave while Maryland State Police and Cecil County States Attorney’s Office investigate the cause of the shooting.

