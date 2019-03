Three Baltimore County police officers were struck by a vehicle in Baltimore City on Friday, police said.

Two officers were treated for minor injuries, and the third declined treatment. The suspect fled the scene, police said. The incident — which involved the county’s Warrant Apprehension Task Force — took place on Caton Avenue, Baltimore County police said.

This article will be updated.

