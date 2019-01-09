Baltimore Police identify officer who fired gun at car near Gilmor Homes

Baltimore police have identified Sgt. David Colburn as the officer who fired a gun at a fleeing sedan Saturday evening near Gilmor Homes in West Baltimore.

The officer fired his gun at the sedan after police heard a shooting and found an 18-year-old victim.

So far, police have not identified anyone as being struck by the officer’s gun, according to police spokeswoman Detective Nicole Monroe.

Colburn has been with the police since 2008 and is currently assigned to the Patrol Division; he makes an annual salary of $85,263, according to city records.

Colburn was placed on administrative leave pending the investigation, Monroe said.

Shortly after the exchange on Saturday, a man with lacerations to his face was dropped off by the sedan at McKean Avenue and Presstman Street. Police said they believe the man was inside the sedan during the shooting of the 18-year-old, and that his lacerations were from broken glass. The man has been taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The shootings occurred near where Freddie Gray was taken into custody four years ago. The 18-year-old remains in a hospital, where he is being treated with a gunshot wound to his side, according to police.

