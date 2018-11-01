Baltimore County officer who fatally shot driver was involved in 2017 shooting

Baltimore County police have identified the officer involved in Monday’s fatal shooting at a Parkville strip mall.

Corporal Gonzalez, an 11-year veteran of the force, shot 28-year-old Derrick Alexander Sellman around 8:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Parkway Crossing shopping center, police said. Sellman, of the 2300 block of Walshire Ave. in Northeast Baltimore, was taken to Sinai Hospital, where he later died.

Under an agreement with the county police union, the department does not release the first names of officers involved in shootings.

Gonzalez was finishing his shift working as a security guard Monday when another guard saw a black 2011 Chevrolet Suburban driving erratically near the mall’s ShopRite grocery store. Gonzalez stopped the driver, Sellman, near the grocery store’s entrance and the driver opened the door, police said.

Police said that at some point Sellman accelerated the SUV, either dragging or hitting Gonzalez. The SUV was then hit by a white 2016 Toyota Avalon, pinning the officer between that car’s door and the SUV. Gonzalez shot at Sellman with his service weapon, hitting him at least once in the upper body, a police spokesperson said earlier this week.

Because Gonzalez was working secondary employment at the time of the incident, he was not wearing a body camera.

Gonzalez, who is now on administrative leave, was previously involved in another on-duty shooting.

On March 13, 2017, Gonzalez and a second officer were approaching a car suspected to have been involved in a series of armed robberies.The driver of the vehicle reportedly accelerated toward the officers, who fired at the approaching vehicle and struck three men inside the car. One of the occupants, 20-year-old Rashad Daquan Opher, died the following day.

Baltimore Sun reporters Christinia Tkacik and Sarah Meehan contributed to this article.

