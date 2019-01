Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby announced Tuesday her office would cease prosecuting people for possessing marijuana regardless of quantity or criminal history.

Mosby also said she had asked the courts to vacate marijuana convictions against nearly 5,000 people stretching back to 2011.

“It’s a new day in Baltimore,” she said. “This is the time we make real on our commitment to seek justice over convictions.”

This article will be updated.

