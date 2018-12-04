Maryland firefighter allegedly touched woman inappropriately while treating her in ambulance

A Montgomery County firefighter was charged with assault and sexual offenses Friday after allegedly touching a woman inappropriately in an ambulance while treating her earlier this year, police said.

On July 3, Mario Arturo Obando-Rodriguez, 33, of Gaithersburg, was providing treatment to a woman in an ambulance on the way to a hospital when he touched her inappropriately and gave her his phone number, Montgomery County police said in a statement.

On Friday, Obando-Rodriguez, a five-year veteran of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, was charged with one count of second-degree assault and three counts of fourth-degree sexual offense in connection with the incident, according to the police statement. He was released on bond.

Montgomery County fire spokesman Pete Piringer said Obando-Rodriguez was placed on “non-public contact work status without pay.” He declined further comment.

At the time of the alleged offense, Obando-Rodriguez was stationed at Fire Station 8 in Gaithersburg, police said.

