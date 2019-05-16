Millionaire Towson businessman expected to change plea of not guilty in case of massive Ponzi scheme

Wealthy Towson businessman and alleged fraudster Kevin B. Merrill is due in federal court Thursday to change his plea of not guilty in a $364 million Ponzi scheme.

Merrill, 53, was indicted last year on federal charges of wire fraud, identity theft and money laundering. He was arrested in September and accused of swindling hundreds of investors and businesses in an elaborate Ponzi scheme.

The businessman has pleaded not guilty, but he’s scheduled for a rearraignment hearing Thursday in U.S. District Court in Baltimore. Such hearings are usually to change a plea. Merrill faces more than 200 years in federal prison.

Federal prosecutors say he and his Texas business partner ran one of the largest Ponzi schemes ever prosecuted in Maryland. They say the partners cheated retirees, small-business owners, bankers, lawyers and doctors into paying millions over the past five years.

Meanwhile, Merrill allegedly spent the riches on a lavish lifestyle with designer clothes, fine wine and foreign sports cars. Federal agents seized a fleet of Rolls-Royces, Ferraris and Lamborghinis — some 21 cars ranging in value from an $11,000 Ford Explorer to a $1.4 million Pagani Huayra.

Federal authorities have taken steps to begin to sell off Merrill’s fortune of cars and luxury homes, including a $1.06 million house in Baltimore County. Merrill’s business partner, Jay Ledford, 54, of Texas and Nevada, had also pleaded not guilty to charges of fraud, money laundering and identity theft. Ledford is scheduled for his own rearraignment hearing in three weeks. Together, the men owned nearly a dozen homes across four states and worth an estimated $20 million.

In a parallel civil case, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has sued the businessmen and sought court approval to sell off their houses and cars to repay investors. A team of investigators told the court they uncovered millions of dollars in bank accounts and assets. The court appointed a receiver to sell off the assets.

Lynn Butler, an attorney for the receiver, has called the list of assets “mind-blowing.”

Prosecutors say Merrill used money from a group of Chicago investors last year to buy himself a $950,000 Bugatti Veyron, one of the fastest sports cars in the world. They say he freely spent the money from a group of Bethesda investors: $37,500 on watches and jewelry, $50,000 on private flights, $100,000 at a Las Vegas casino.

U.S. District Judge Richard Bennett has granted a restraining order barring Merrill from selling his speedboat, 5 carat diamond engagement ring, and seven Richard Mille watches — the same luxury brand worn by tennis pro Rafael Nadal.

The investors believed their money was buying bundles of debt on student loans, credit cards and car loans known as “consumer debt portfolios.” But prosecutors say the businessmen actually were funneling money from new investors to their previous investors. Sometimes, prosecutors say, the men paid an investor with the person’s own money, only returning the funds under the guise of profits. Merrill and Ledford, meanwhile, allegedly skimmed off millions of dollars to live in style.

Prosecutors say Merrill collected rare wine and art of the mustachioed Monopoly character Rich Uncle Pennybags.

In January, Amanda Merrill, his 30-year-old wife, was indicted on a charge of her own: conspiracy to obstruct justice. Prison guards had found a note in Merrill’s sock with instructions to hide his last treasures.

“Have your dad take my golf clubs,” he allegedly wrote her. “Hide cash or checks … drink good wine in sub zero’s, replace with sh-- wine in basement.”

