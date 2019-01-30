Maryland man gets 420 years for 'horrific' child abuse

A Maryland man was sentenced Wednesday in Baltimore to 420 years in federal prison for a series of sexual assaults on three girls who were 2 to 4 years old when they were targeted for abuse.

The U.S. Attorney for Maryland, Robert Hur, described Kyle Thompson's assaults on the young children as "horrific." The 33-year-old Burtonsville man took video recordings of his assaults, which occurred from May 2015 to January 2017.

Police were first alerted to Thompson by a confidential source who told investigators the man showed him several of his abuse videos. Investigators detained Thompson, obtained a search warrant and scoured his Maryland home. Montgomery County officers recovered a memory card hidden in Thompson's laundry room. Forensic analysis revealed 18 videos of Thompson abusing the three young girls.

An affidavit filed in the case says Thompson could be seen on one video assaulting a child who was restrained on a bed and crying for her mother. The court document says Thompson's voice could be heard saying: "Your mommy can't save you."

Thompson was convicted in September on 18 counts of producing child pornography.

Court filings say the former commercial HVAC technician had gained the trust of the youngsters' mothers.



Teresa Huizar, executive director of the Washington-based National Children's Alliance, said it was not at all uncommon for predators to work methodically to get parents to "accept encroaching boundaries" so they might get in a position to abuse their youngsters. It is incumbent on parents to engage in "common-sense gut checks" when making decisions about who to leave their children with, she said.

Hur said Thompson's appalling assaults on small children would not have ended without the work of the witnesses, law enforcers and prosecutors in the case.

"Today's sentence is a result of their efforts and ensures that Thompson will never be able to abuse a child again," he said in a Wednesday statement.

