Frederick man charged with first-degree murder in Virginia man's death

Police say a Maryland man has been charged in the death of a Virginia man whose body was found in West Virginia.

The Jefferson County sheriff's office says in a news release that 43-year-old Ryan David Bretzfelder of Frederick was charged with first-degree murder Monday night in the death of Devon Jamel Wallace of Alexandria.

The statement says the 24-year-old Wallace was killed in Frederick and his body was driven to Jefferson County and found May 2 in a field. Authorities say Wallace died from blunt-force trauma to the head.

The sheriff's office did not disclose a motive for the slayings or say what led authorities to believe Bretzfelder was responsible.

The statement says the death remains under investigation and that additional charges are possible.

It wasn't immediately known whether Bretzfelder has an attorney.