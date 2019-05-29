Man lights himself on fire outside the White House

A man lit himself on fire outside the White House Wednesday afternoon, the United States Park Police said.

Just before 12:25 p.m., Park Police were called to 15th Street and Constitution Avenue for a man on fire near the Ellipse on the south side of the White House.

Police said the man was extinguished and transported to a local hospital for treatment. No further information was provided.

Detectives are investigating the incident and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the event to call 202-610-8737 or 202-610-7500.

moxenden@baltsun.com

twitter.com/mack_oxenden