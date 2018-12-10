Reward for information about 1996 fatal shooting of Jody LeCornu increases to $100,000

The reward for information surrounding the 1996 murder of a woman in Towson has more than tripled to $100,000, according to the woman’s family.

Jennifer Carrieri, the twin sister of Joann “Jody” LeCornu, has been pushing for more than 20 years to uncover information that would solve LeCornu’s killing. LeCornu, 23, was found fatally shot just before 4 a.m. on March 2, 1996, in her car in a parking lot near the city-county line on York Road.

The six-figure reward for information in her case is the latest effort to find LeCornu’s killer. In October, Carrieri posted a bright red billboard in the 5700 block of York Road showing a photo of LeCornu and offering a $32,000 reward for information about her killing. That billboard has been updated with the latest reward amount, the product of anonymous donors, Carrieri said.

“Unfortunately or fortunately — I don’t know which way to say it — money talks,” Carrieri said.

Since the original billboard went up, Carrieri said she thinks it has captured people’s attention. Police have gotten some tips since the original $32,000 reward was offered, she said.

“We’re really excited about it — just trying to stay hopeful. It’s been up and down,” Carrieri said. “Just trying every way imaginable, including putting up this billboard.”

Carrieri expects the revised billboard to be up through mid-January.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-LOCKUP or contact the Baltimore County Police Department.

Baltimore Sun reporter Lillian Reed contributed to this article.

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan