Keith Smith and Valeria Smith, charged in killing originally blamed on panhandler, are returned to Baltimore

Keith and Valeria Smith returned to Baltimore in the custody of the Baltimore Police Department's Warrant Apprehension Task Force on Thursday morning.

They arrived at 12:25 a.m. and were transported to the Central Booking Intake Facility, according to the department’s Twitter and Facebook feeds.

Keith Smith, 52, and his daughter, Valeria Smith, 28, have been charged with murdering Jacquelyn Smith, who was stabbed to death in December somewhere in Baltimore.

The father and daughter had blamed the killing on a panhandling woman and knife-wielding man, but police say their story was a ruse. They were arrested earlier this month at a South Texas truck stop 20 minutes from the Mexican border.

The two left prison near the Mexican border Wednesday to return to Baltimore and stand trial for murder.



Around 9:30 a.m., authorities escorted the father and daughter from the Cameron County Detention Center in South Texas, said Sheriff Omar Lucio, who runs the prison.

“I checked with my jailer. They didn’t say anything. They knew where they were going,” Lucio said. “They didn’t create any kind of commotion.”

Their quiet departure marked the end of what police described as a run for the Mexican border with detectives closing in on the suspects.

