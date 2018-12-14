Prison authorities investigating alleged sexual assault attempt against officer at Patuxent Institution

Maryland prison officials are investigating an alleged assault against a correctional officer Friday at the Patuxent Institution in Jessup.

Officials said that a veteran female correctional officer reported that she was escorting a male inmate assigned to kitchen duty when the inmate shoved her into a closet and attempted to sexually assault her.

The correctional officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment. She has identified her alleged attacker, according to state officials.

Patrick Moran, president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Maryland Council 3 union — which represents correctional officials — said the inmate “took advantage of an opportunity.”

Moran said the correctional officer “was assigned to oversee two tiers. Each tier has 65 inmates. This was not adequate staffing.”

After the alleged assault, Moran said, other officers made contact with the victim and “found her beat up in the closet,” he said.

Moran claims the state has allowed staffing vacancies to grow, creating an unsafe work environment.

“This is what happens when you do not meet your resource obligations,” he said.

