Baltimore police still searching for man who fatally stabbed Aberdeen woman who rolled down car window

Baltimore Police were still searching Monday for a man who killed an Aberdeen woman who they said had rolled down a car window to give money to a woman early Saturday morning.

Jacquelyn Smith, 54, was fatally stabbed early Saturday while she and her family were driving through the Johnston Square neighborhood, according to police.

At about 12:30 a.m., they saw a young woman carrying what appeared to be a baby and holding a cardboard sign that said “Please Help me feed my Baby,” police said. Smith, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, rolled down her window to give the woman money, police said.

A man then approached the car, reached into the vehicle and tried to grab Smith’s wallet, police said. After a struggle he stabbed Smith with a knife, according to police.

The man and the woman who carried the sign fled. Smith was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh said Monday that she had spoken to Smith’s husband, and called the crime “unconscionable.”

Police, including interim police commissioner Gary Tuggle, planned to canvas the area near the intersection of East Chase and Valley streets at 1:15 p.m.

This article will be updated.

Baltimore Sun reporters Ian Duncan and Talia Richman contributed to this article.

Map: Baltimore homicides »

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan