Baltimore Police: Man killed in Curtis Bay on Friday

A 55-year-old man was fatally shot in the Curtis Bay neighborhood on Friday afternoon, Baltimore Police said.

Police said they received a report of a shooting in the 4000 block of Pennington Ave. shortly before 4:30 p.m. and found a 55-year-old man there who was suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where soon after his arrival he was pronounced dead, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating and asked anyone with information to call them at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, 1-866-7LOCKUP. Tips can also be texted to 443-902-4824.

