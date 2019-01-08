Maryland Gov. Hogan describes plans to fight crime in Baltimore, including 200 officers to target gangs

Calling the level of violence in Baltimore “completely unacceptable,” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday plans to crack down — bringing in 200 law enforcement officers in a “strike force” to fight crime and expanding a program in which defendants are prosecuted in federal court.

“People who live in Baltimore are rightfully scared,” Hogan said at his Baltimore office, flanked by law enforcement leaders from around the state. “They don’t feel safe in their own neighborhoods. Citizens across the state are outraged by the daily headlines of this rampant gang violence. … They’re crying out for somebody to do something to stop these killings.”

The city has suffered from more than 300 homicides annually for the last four years. Hogan referenced the high-profile shootings of two little girls — sisters, aged 5 and 7 — in separate incidents last year in West Baltimore.

The governor said state and federal officials would launch a “new violent crime joint operation center” in Baltimore out of which 200 officers from 16 agencies will operate, targeting gangs. He pledged to fund an expansion of Project Exile, a program through which federal prosecutors charge defendants instead of city prosecutors; successful prosecutions in federal court can lead to longer prison sentences. Hogan also said the state would provide money for signing bonuses to attract more recruits to the Baltimore Police Department.

Hogan, a Republican, also said he would introduce legislation that would increase mandatory minimum sentences for repeat gun offenders. The bill would require the tracking of judges’ sentences to ensure they aren’t giving letting offenders off lightly. Maryland’s 90-day General Assembly session begins Wednesday.

To help those suffering from crime, the governor also said the state would provide $50 million to fund “every eligible funding request that is received from victim service providers across the state.”

The governor said he believed there is too much focus on the misdeeds of police instead of the violence of criminals, singling out a federal consent decree between the city of Baltimore and the U.S. Department of Justice that requires the city police department to reform its policies and practices after years of discriminatory law enforcement.

“There’s been a whole lot of focus on the consent decree,” Hogan said. “ … I think it’s out of balance. We’re going to focus on getting the criminals off the street.”

The governor’s announcement came the same day Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh announced that she chose New Orleans Police Superintendent Michael Harrison to lead the city’s police department. Her previous pick for commissioner withdrew Monday from consideration.

Hogan called the announcement of Harrison “very encouraging news.”

“It’s obviously been somewhat frustrating that for seven months, we haven’t had a permanent decision on the leadership,” he said. “I’ve heard good things about the selection … I just want to get the leadership decided on and get the department moving in the right direction.”

How to best address crime in Baltimore is expected to be a major issue this legislative session.

Maryland Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller said last month he will push this session for several law enforcement initiatives in Baltimore, including approving a private police force for Johns Hopkins University. Miller said he wants to help Pugh hire 500 officers for the Baltimore Police Department and create a second police training academy at Coppin State University.

The Senate president, a Calvert County Democrat, said he believes state lawmakers need to help return a sense of pride to law enforcement in Baltimore.

Pugh has been meeting with state lawmakers about her priorities for the city in the session and getting aid to hire and train officers is part of that list. She said Baltimore has too few officers patrolling its streets, and that the city needs the state’s help to solve such issues.

Pugh often points out that during then-Mayor Martin O’Malley’s tenure, the police department had about 3,000 officers, but the size of the force was reduced by about 500 positions during the administration of Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake.

luke.broadwater@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lukebroadwater