Bystander shot amid altercation outside Columbia convenience store

A 21-year-old bystander was shot during an altercation involving two other men outside of a convenience store in Columbia on Saturday evening, Howard County Police said.

Officers responded to the Sam’s Mart in the 5800 block of Stevens Forest Road for a reported shooting about 6:37 p.m. and found the wounded man — who police said was exiting the store when he was struck by a bullet.

The victim, of Columbia, who was not identified, was taken to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

A preliminary investigation suggested that the two men “were involved in an altercation outside of the store when one man pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots at the other,” police said. “Investigators believe the intended target was not hit, but a man exiting the store was struck once.”

The identity of the two men involved in the altercation is unknown, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 911.

